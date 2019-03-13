//Fmr Detention Officer Charged with Sexual Assault

Share with friends













MURRAY CO, Ga. – On Friday, March 8, 2019, the GBI and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged former Murray County Detention Officer Kirk Martin, age 28, with the following:

Aggravated Sexual Battery

Aggravated Assault (Family Violence)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Sodomy

False Imprisonment

Obstructing/Hindering Emergency Call

The investigation was initiated after allegations that Kirk sexually assaulted a woman from the afternoon of Thursday, March until the early morning hours of Friday, March. Martin, of Acworth, was booked into the Rabun County Jail without incident.

The joint criminal investigation remains active and ongoing.

According to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) records, Martin worked as a jailer from March 2017 until being fired in April 2018 for multiple violations of jail policy – including administering the wrong medication to an inmate.

The victim left him visibly scratched on his chest and face.