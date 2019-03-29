//Fifth Grader Passes After School Fight

Share with friends













COLLETON CO, S.C. – RaNiya Wright was a productive student who loved being with her friends and family.

She was only 10-years-old when her life ended tragically just two days after a fight that took place on Monday at Forest Hill Elementary. On that day, Wright was found unconscious by paramedics and was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office stated that there were no weapons involved and although no arrests have been made, another fifth grade student has been suspended until further notice.

The district released a statement saying that they would support the family in any way they can.

They expressed that they were saddened after what took place and that RaNiya was a, “wonderful student.”

Further details have yet to be released about the case due to student privacy laws but an autopsy is scheduled for Friday according to the sheriff’s office.