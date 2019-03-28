//Cotton Research, Education, Promotion Approved

Share with friends













PERRY, Ga. – Georgia cotton producers have approved the continuation of a $1 per bale assessment to fund research, education and promotion efforts of the Georgia Cotton Commission.

Georgia law requires members of the Commission to vote on the referendum every three years. The referendum’s ballot period was February 13 through March 15, results show 92.5 percent voted yes.

“I am pleased that growers voted to continue the program and that the yes margin increased from 2016,” said Georgia Cotton Commission Chairman Bart Davis. “Times have been hard for Georgia cotton farmers over the past few years and the Georgia Cotton Commission will continue to strive to find solutions, educate policymakers, and effectively promote cotton to the consumer on behalf of the cotton growers of the state. We will continue to work with leaders in Washington to promote an effective disaster program to help Georgia’s farmers and rural communities recover from Hurricane Michael.”

The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry, Georgia. The Commission began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the Commission to invest in programs of research, promotion, and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia. For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission, please call 478-988-4235 or visit www.georgiacottoncommission.org.