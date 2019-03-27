//Buried Children Get Justice

Share with friends













GUYTON, Ga. – On December 20, the bodies of Elwyn and Mary Crocker, both 14, were discovered behind the family’s backyard in Guyton.

Elwyn was last seen over two years ago when he was 14. Mary was last seen in October.

Five relatives were charged in Mary’s death, but now the same relatives are being charged in Elwyn’s death, according to Fox News. Their father and stepmother are among those involved.

Both children were homeschooled and no one ever reported them missing.

Mary is said to have lived in a dog pen for around 24 hours a day. The teen was beaten with household objects, starved and bound by zip-ties. She started to lose weight and her joints became swollen due to the tiny and enclosed spot.

Elwyn, her brother, was two years older and is thought to have died two years before Mary. They suspect that Mary died in October of 2018, meaning that Elwyn passed in 2016.

The same allegations put forth for Mary’s death were put forth for Elwyn’s.

He was beaten, starved and held in a dog pen.

The children’s father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., 50, has reportedly showed no emotion in relation to the allegations. He admitted to abusing Mary and burying both children.

Along with the father and stepmother, three others were indicted on charges of felony murder, child cruelty and concealing a death.

An arraignment is scheduled for next month.