//Betsy DeVos Proposing a Big Cut To Special Olympics

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, has proposed to cut all $17.6 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics.

According to The Washington Post,

The Special Olympics, which is headquartered in Washington, runs programs for more than 5 million athletes in more than 170 countries.

This is just a ridiculous proposal in the eyes of millions of people.

DeVos Said, “I think that the Special Olympics is an awesome organization, one that is well supported by the philanthropic sector as well,” but she still wants to cut spending.

We’ll see if it gets passed soon but all we can do is hope and pray it doesn’t.