//Agriculture Awareness Week Kicks Off Monday

Commissioner Gary W. Black and the Georgia Department of Agriculture are excited to kick off a week of celebrating Georgia’s diverse agriculture with their third annual Georgia Agriculture Awareness week.

“We should thank our farmers every day for the blessings they give us by providing the most abundant and safe food supply in the world,” Black said. “But this week gives us that extra little nudge to take a moment to a really appreciate the importance of agriculture in our state and the key role it plays in our communities and overall state economy.”

The Governor and First Lady Kemp will show their continual support of agriculture and farm families by participating in events throughout the week.

Georgia Agriculture Week activities include Hands-On School Garden Day, Buy Georgia Grown Day, Ag Hero Day, Ag Literacy Day and Make My Plate Georgia Grown Day. Each day is designed to better communicate the important role agriculture contributes to our daily lives.

For more information on Georgia Agriculture Awareness Week please visit www.georgiaagweek.com