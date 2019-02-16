//Three Boys Go All Out for Valentine’s Day Surprise

Share with friends













SOURCE: WTXL.com, Distractify.com, Summit Trail Middle School, USA Today

KANSAS – Three little boys are on their way to becoming three great men.

Every girl at a Summit Trail Middle School in Olathe, Kansas got a flower for Valentine’s day, compliments of fellow students Kyan Rice, seventh grade, Lincoln Homes, sixth grader, and (aptly named) Tristan Valentine, an eighth grader.

The little loverboys teamed up and handed out the flowers, noting it felt “really good” to see the reactions of the 270 girls – and 70 adult staff members.

Tristan told Kyan about the idea and he was “in,” willingly putting $100 of his own money he had earned from soccer refereeing down to make it happen. Tristan and his mom got the flowers Wednesday and brought them to school on Valentine’s Day.

Lincoln and Kyan arrived there early, and began handing the flowers out to the surprised girls.

Summit Trail Middle School principal Dr. Sarah Guerrero told USA Today, that one of the boys, Tristan, had come to her with the idea several weeks prior to Valentine’s Day. “He wanted every young lady to feel special that day and accepted,” Guerrero said.

What principal would turn down such a pitch?

Not Guerrero. She explained that the boys planned carefully how they would pass out the pink carnations at various school doors, making sure not a single girl was skipped. The boys even added their own endearments, saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day,” and “Hope you feel special today.”

Guerrero told USA Today that they even gave male staff members carnations.

Photos posted to social media on Thursday by Summit Trail Middle School show the sweet boys holding buckets of bright pink carnations. Dozens of girls are also pictured posing with their flowers. The principal of Summit Trail Middle School says she could immediately see the impact of the boys’ actions.

Guerrero took to Twitter, tweeting, “I’m proud of the boys but it’s parents like ours that instill these values in them. They deserve this recognition and more!”