//Super Bowl Presence Increases Sex Trafficking

SOURCE: WSB-TV

ATLANTA – Federal law enforcement officials announced Wednesday 33 people in metro Atlanta have been arrested for sex trafficking. Preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl, which advocates have cited as being attractive to those in the sex trafficking trade, authorities bear down on the growing skin trade in Georgia, rescuing four victims as part of the operation.

According to reports, sex trafficking can surge when lots of free-spending travelers are around.

The arrests came during the past four days, according to Nick Annan, Homeland Security Investigations special-agent-in-charge. Annan did not discuss specifics of the cases, citing the ongoing efforts that will continue throughout the week.

Last week, Homeland Security assisted in a joint operation in Douglas County using undercover officers, social media sites and local hotel rooms, the Douglasville police department said Wednesday.

Sixteen people were arrested, according to police, and the youngest person involved was 17. The timing of the crackdown was related to the Super Bowl, police said.