//Students Hospitalized After Eating Valentines Day Candy

By Tiara Battle

FULTON, Co. – On Valentines Day, some students at a Fulton County Middle School fell victim to Valentine’s Day Candy, leaving speculation among the community about the cause.



Twenty-eight students are said to have experienced symptoms like nausea, shortness of breath, and disorientation after consuming candy and snacks that were brought to the school.

At the time of this writing, there is still no information on what the candy contained or if what it contained led to the students’ sickness.

The students have been told by the police to not consume anything that they didn’t bring themselves.

The Fulton County police are considering possible allergic reactions but the community is slightly skeptical about the ordeal when the amount of students affected was a whopping twenty-eight.



One student, Genesis Cruz, stated that several of her classmates brought candy to school on Valentines Day and were sharing their candy during the locker break. She also stated that some of the candy may have contained drugs but officials have yet to confirm this suspicion. “It was kind of scary because, like, this has never happened before and I was wondering, like, if anything would happen to me because I don’t know if I have ate any of these candies that they had,” said Cruz.



Although Sandtown Middle School officials considered a soft lockdown, they never initiated it. Fulton County Fire Department and South Fulton City Police helped escort some of the students during the incident. A few of the students were taken to Hughes Spalding Hospital, some to Children’s Hospital at Egleston, and others went to Grady Memorial Hospital.

