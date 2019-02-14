//Newborn Badly Beaten by Parents

Share with friends













SOURCE: Barrow Co. Sheriff’s Office, AJC.com

BARROW CO, Ga. – Jarrett McCloud, 20, and Megan Richmond, 22, both of Winder, were arrested on February 6 for beating their three-week-old baby boy so badly he suffered multiple broken bones and injuries.

After the mother took the infant to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, staff called the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities from BCSO responded, the Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and took over the investigation.

The Division of Family and Children Services was called, “and immediately the child was taken out of their care,” Smith told AJC. “When that hearing was done, we took the mother into custody and shortly after that the father was taken into custody.”

Both McCloud and Richmond have been charged with Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children (1st Degree). In addition, McCloud has been charged with Reckless Conduct.

“Very horrific pain this child was in,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told AJC. “It’s nothing like we’ve ever seen.”

Smith said nurses from the hospital noted they had never seen a baby beaten so badly and survive.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

“He’s a tough little fella,” Sheriff Smith told AJC.