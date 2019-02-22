//New England Patriots Owner Nabbed in Sex Ring

Share with friends













JUPITER, Fla. – New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, has been caught up in a human trafficking sting in south Florida involving a string of massage parlors.

He, along with a mounting number of others, are charged for soliciting prostitution, Florida police said Friday.

Kraft has two charges, meaning he was in the parlor twice – driven both times by his chauffeur. He is being charged with a misdemeanor and will be required to appear in court.

“These are fathers, uncles, sons,” said Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey in a press conference today, adding, “…there was very little massaging going on.”

Owner of the Patriots for more than 20 years, his team won its sixth Super Bowl title this year.

The investigation was ongoing for months involving the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, and two employees there were arrested earlier this week.




