//Man Arrested for 865 Counts of Child Sexual Assault

SOURCE: WTXL, ExploreClarion.com, Tallahassee Democrat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Garrick Landon Bloom, 46, of Shippenville, Pennsylvania has been arrested in Tallahassee.

According to the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (FCRFTF), Bloom had been wanted for “grooming” a child for several years for the purpose of sexual acts when the boy was just five years of age.

According to a recent report from exploreClarion.com, a warrant was issued for Bloom’s arrest on on January 16 but Bloom reportedly fled the area prior to his arrest but has officially apprehended February 7, 2019.

According to a criminal complaint released to exploreClarion.com on Monday, Clarion County Children and Youth Services reported to Clarion-based State Police on October 25, 2018, that a known juvenile male was being sexually assaulted by Bloom.

The criminal complaint further stated that the boy told investigators he was forced to perform oral sex on Bloom on numerous occasions.

FCRFTF announced Thursday the arrest of Garrick Landon Bloom, 46, for the following offenses:

Rape of a Child, Felony 1 (216 counts)

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Felony 1 (216 counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1 (216 counts)

Statutory Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (216 counts)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Felony 3

Information obtained on Thursday led officials to Bloom in the Tallahassee area around 11 a.m. at the Kearney Center. Bloom was arrested without incident by task force members and taken to the Leon County Jail.

Bloom will be held in Leon County Jail pending extradition proceedings back to Pennsylvania to face the above felony charges.

It was reported in the criminal complaint that Bloom at first denied committing the acts on the child but later admitted to the sexual assaults.



