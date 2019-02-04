//Gov. Kemp Announces New Appointments to GBI, GOHS, GNPEC

Share with friends













(Atlanta, GA) – Today, Governor Kemp announced new leadership in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), and the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission (GNPEC).

Vic Reynolds – Director, Georgia Bureau of Investigation

A former police officer, chief magistrate judge, prosecutor, and criminal defense attorney, Vic Reynolds was elected District Attorney for Cobb County in 2012. Vic, a native of Rome, Georgia, is married to his wife of over 30 years, Holly. The couple has two daughters.

“Vic Reynolds is a courageous leader with unmatched experience,” said Governor Kemp. “As District Attorney, Vic led efforts to dismantle gangs and protect local families from crime and violence. As GBI Director, he will work around the clock to ensure a safer, stronger Georgia.”

Allen Poole – Director, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Allen Poole is the Chairman of the Haralson County Board of Commissioners, a past chairman of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, former Georgia state trooper, and small businessman. Poole is a native of Haralson County where he resides with his wife, Mandy, and son, Blake.

“Allen has committed his life to public service and I am confident he will work with our men and women in law enforcement to protect our families and communities,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to working with Allen Poole to keep our roads safe and our future bright.”

Kirk Shook – Director, Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission

Kirk Shook is a Georgia educator with over a decade of experience in the classroom. In 2014, he was chosen by the State Board of Education to work on the Statewide Social Studies Resource Committee, and in 2015 as a member of the Working Committee that revised the state academic standards in Economics. Shook was one of three finalists for Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year in 2016. Kirk and his wife Miriam live in Athens with their dogs, Lucy and Libby.

“To enhance educational outcomes for Georgia students, we need to empower experienced educators and put students first,” said Governor Kemp. “I know Kirk will put his knowledge and passion to work for our state’s most treasured asset – our children.”