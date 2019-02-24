//GBI Tests Food from Schools, Finds THC

Share with friends













FULTON CO – On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, the GBI Crime Lab received 46 items of food products for testing from the Fulton County Schools Police Department, which had reportedly made students sick.

Test results of one of the items that has the appearance of cereal has revealed the presence of THC.

On Friday, February 22, 2019, the GBI Crime Lab completed testing on the remaining food products submitted by the Fulton County Schools Police Department.

The results revealed that no additional controlled substances were detected in any other food products.