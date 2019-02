Share with friends













McINTOSH CO., GA – On Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Georgia State Patrol to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9:21 a.m., a Georgia State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near Exit 61.

During the course of the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle, Sasha Ann Pishko, 20, of Clermont, Florida, managed to drive off, hitting the Trooper with her vehicle.

The Trooper fired multiple rounds into the vehicle. Pishko managed to drive a short distance before wrecking the vehicle. Pishko was pronounced deceased on scene.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Trooper is being treated for minor injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation that is active and ongoing. Once complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.