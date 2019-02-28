//GA Lawmakers Considering Pushing Back School Start Times

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers are considering a bill that would push back school start times statewide.

The bill had its second read in the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

House Bill 241, introduced by Rep. Ron Stephens (R-Savannah), would mandate that schools wouldn’t begin school before the second week of August.

This issue is an ongoing debate, urging Georgia lawmakers to lengthen summers because it attracts more business.

HB 241 encourages schools to get input from parent and community organizations before setting the school calendar.

