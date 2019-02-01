//Falcons Fan Bringing Special Superbowl Message

Share with friends













ATLANTA (February 3, 2019) – A Falcons fan is bringing a special message to sports fans this Super Bowl Sunday by driving a giant billboard around the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Sarah Segal, founder of Atlanta Dog Spa and Atlanta Dog SOS, has teamed up with international nonprofit In Defense of Animals to challenge football fans to watch Dairy Is Scary, the viral video you can’t unsee.

Segal is raising awareness of the Dairy is Scary message to help Atlantans become healthier, happier individuals who will, in turn, help animals and the planet.



She said, “Over 100 million people will tune in to watch the Super Bowl, but every day over 150 million land animals are killed for food. I am rooting for all sports fans to watch Dairy is Scary this Super Bowl Sunday and take the dairy free challenge at www.dairyfreechallenge.com.”

Watch the viral video Dairy Is Scary and sign up for the Dairy Free Challenge: www.dairyfreechallenge.com



“Dairy is Scary is one of those videos that you can’t unsee; it changes your life for the better,” said Marilyn Kroplick M.D., President of In Defense of Animals. “It doesn’t matter what team you support, everybody can make a positive, healthy change in their lives: simply watch Dairy Is Scary and then sign up to the 21-day Dairy Free Challenge – your body will thank you!”

