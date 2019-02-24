//Arrest Made in Cairo Stabbing Death

Share with friends













CAIRO, GA – On Thursday, February 21, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Cairo Police Department, arrested Alex Smith III of Cairo, GA, 67, on one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony.

On January 1, 2019, the GBI was requested to assist the Cairo Police Department with a death investigation. Donald Vandergriff, 62, was found deceased of apparent knife wounds, in his home, in Cairo, GA by a neighbor. During the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained that led to Smith becoming a suspect which led to his arrest.

Smith was arrested and booked without incident into the Grady County Jail. This case is active and ongoing at this time and will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office when completed.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Thomasville GBI Office at 229-225-4090.