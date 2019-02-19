//$19M in Cocaine Found in Pineapples at Georgia Port

Share with friends













SOURCE: Fox News https://www.foxnews.com/us/federal-agents-find-19-million-worth-of-cocaine-in-pineapple-shipment-at-georgia-port

SAVANNAH – More than $19 million worth of cocaine was found inside a shipment of pineapples that arrived at a Georgia port from Colombia, authorities said.

In a statement released last week by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents at the Port of Savannah came across the shipment in November. Over 1,560 pounds of the narcotic were found within 450 packages of the pineapple.

“This was an outstanding interception of narcotics by our CBP officers,” said Lisa Beth Brown, Savannah Area Port Director for the agency. “This seizure is a positive enforcement action against drug smuggling organizations and highlights the important work our officers do each day to stop illegal activity at our borders and ports of entry.”

The shipment originated in the coastal city of Cartagena. An investigation into the drugs is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

On a typical day, customs agents seize over 5,000 pounds of drugs, according to the agency.