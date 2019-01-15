//Three Children Die After Being Trapped in Freezer

Share with friends













PHOTO: WCTV

LIVE OAK, Fla. — An innocent day of jumping on a trampoline ended in tragedy Monday at 173rd Place in Suwannee County, Florida, Monday, January 14, 2019.

Reports say that the children, who were being watched by the mother of one, and the grandmother of the other two, had left them unattended for 10-15 minutes. When one of the women returned, the children were missing.

A neighbor saw the two women searching frantically.

The children had climbed into a freezer the women had recently purchased but had left outside. Investigators believe that the lid was closed and the latch had fallen into place, sealing the children inside.

They were missing between 30-40 minutes, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

They were not breathing when found by the women when they finally looked inside the freezer. Though rushed to the hospital, the three were pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to a report from WCTV, the number of refrigerator-related deaths in the U.S. was so high in 1956 that the government enacted the “Refrigerator Safety Act.” Sheriff St. John explained that there was a Florida statute added stating that abandoned freezers, washing machines, dryers, or other appliances with lids, were not left accessible to children.

WCTV’s report also cited the Consumer Product Safety Commission study that stated there were 17 victims of this type of accident from 2012-2017.

The sheriff says no foul play is suspected at this time but there is an open investigation. The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified and the case will go to the State Attorney’s Office.