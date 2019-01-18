//Teen Boy Held as Sex Slave for Year, 7 Arrested

Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV, Gray News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) — A teenage boy in Florida was “introduced to sadomasochism and used as a sex slave” for nearly a year by six men, according to law enforcement.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the St. Petersburg Police Department announced charges in the case this week, which was investigated last year. They laid out the horrifying circumstances in which the boy, who authorities indicated had originally run away to live with the men, was held in a “filthy trailer, covered in animal feces.”

Police also found a missing teen from Louisiana at the mobile home.

The 15-year-old boy from Marion County who was held for 11 months was introduced to two of the men, Mark Dennis and Andrew Dennis, by a family acquaintance, Eleanaor Faye McGlamory.

Police said he was unhappy with his situation at home, and one day left a note for his mother “saying he was gone and to not try to find him,” according to a release from Moody’s office.

He’d left with Mark and Andrew Dennis and had traveled two hours southeast to Pinellas County.

“While the 15-year-old teen was lured with the promise of a better life, instead he was moved into a filthy trailer and lived with four men,” St. Petersburg Police said on Facebook.

For the next year, he was allegedly used as a sex slave by the four men who lived in the mobile home – Mark Dennis, Andrew Dennis, Curtis Gruwell and Michael Schwartz – and two associates who frequented it, Michael Blasdel and JR Gauthier.

“He did not attend school or receive medical care,” police said.

Police first removed the boy from the mobile home last May and made arrests this week after an eight-month investigation.

The other victim, from Louisiana, had been lured to the group through Discord, an online messaging app popular with online gamers.

“As a mother, I cannot even begin to express how disturbing the facts of this case are to me,” Moody said.

The six men were each charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking and interference with custody. Additional charges of sexual battery of a child under 16 were applied to five of them.

McGlamory, the family acquaintance, also was charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking and interference with custody.