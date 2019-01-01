//Remains of 3 Found in Metal Containers

Share with friends













METTER, Ga. – On Friday, December 28, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Candler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate human remains that were discovered at Scrap Partners Recycling in Metter, GA on the same date. A funeral home in Metter hired individuals to tear down a shed behind the funeral home. In tearing down the shed, they found two metal containers and one casket. They took the metal containers and casket to Scrap Partners Recycling to sell. As they were being offloaded, one of the containers opened revealing a skull and rib bones. GBI Crime Scene Specialists examined the contents of the containers and discovered three sets of remains. One of the owners of the funeral home admits to putting the bodies in the shed in the late 80’s-early 90’s. Preliminary information indicates the bodies were being stored until they had been claimed and/or arrangements had been made by family members.

The GBI Crime Lab will conduct an examination of the remains to attempt to determine their identities, tentatively scheduled for January 2, 2019.