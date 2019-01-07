//H1N1 Virus Claims 8 Georgians

SOURCE: CDC, National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia
TBILISI, Georgia – Eight people in Georgia have died due to the H1N1 virus, according to the country’s public health center head on Friday.
Amiran Gamkrelidze, director general of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, said there was not an outbreak in the country, while the deceased contacting the virus had various chronic illnesses.
Gamkrelidze added that the virus was not expected to become an epidemic.
Influenza activity in the United States is increasing. Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09, influenza A(H3N2), and influenza B viruses continue to co-circulate. Below is a summary of the key influenza indicators for the week ending December 29, 2018:
- Viral Surveillance:
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza
viruses in clinical laboratories is increasing. Influenza A viruses have
predominated in the United States since the beginning of October.
Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses have predominated in most areas of the
country, however influenza A(H3) viruses have predominated in the
southeastern United States (HHS Region 4).
- Virus Characterization: The majority of influenza viruses characterized antigenically and genetically are similar to the cell-grown reference viruses representing the 2018–2019 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine viruses.
- Antiviral Resistance: All viruses tested show susceptibility to the neuraminidase inhibitors (oseltamivir, zanamivir, and peramivir).
- Influenza-like Illness Surveillance:The
proportion of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness (ILI)
increased to 4.1%, which is above the national baseline of 2.2%. All 10
regions reported ILI at or above their region-specific baseline level.
The increase in the percentage of patient visits for ILI may be
influenced in part by a reduction in routine healthcare visits during
the winter holidays, as has occurred during previous seasons.
- ILI State Activity Indictor Map: New York City and 19 states experienced high ILI activity; nine states experienced moderate ILI activity; the District of Columbia and 10 states experienced low ILI activity; and Puerto Rico and 12 states experienced minimal ILI activity.
- Geographic Spread of Influenza: The geographic spread of influenza in 24 states was reported as widespread; Puerto Rico and 18 states reported regional activity; six states reported local activity; the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and two states reported sporadic activity; and Guam did not report.
- Influenza-associated Hospitalizations A cumulative rate of 5.4 laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations per 100,000 population was reported. The highest hospitalization rate is among children younger than 5 years (14.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 population).
- Pneumonia and Influenza Mortality: The proportion of deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) was below the system-specific epidemic threshold in the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Mortality Surveillance System.
- Influenza-associated Pediatric Deaths: Two influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported to CDC during week 52.
National and Regional Summary of Select Surveillance Components
|HHS Surveillance Regions*
|Data for current week
|Predominant flu virus reported by public health laboratories for the most recent three weeks‡
|Out-patient ILI†
|Number of jurisdictions reporting regional or widespread activity§
|% respiratory specimens positive for flu in clinical laboratories‡
|Nation
|Elevated
|43 of 54
|13.7%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 1
|Elevated
|5 of 6
|11.9%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 2
|Elevated
|3 of 4
|7.7%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 3
|Elevated
|4 of 6
|6.5%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 4
|Elevated
|7 of 8
|19.5%
|Influenza A(H3)
|Region 5
|Elevated
|4 of 6
|9.0%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 6
|Elevated
|5 of 5
|15.7%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 7
|Elevated
|4 of 4
|9.8%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 8
|Elevated
|6 of 6
|14.2%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 9
|Elevated
|3 of 5
|13.4%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
|Region 10
|Elevated
|2 of 4
|7.2%
|Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09
*https://www.hhs.gov/about/agencies/iea/regional-offices/index.html
† Elevated means the % of visits for ILI is at or above the national or region-specific baseline
§ Includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands
‡ National data are for current week; regional data are for the most recent three weeks
- A (H1N1)pdm09: Phylogenetic analysis of the HA genes from 242 A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses showed that all belonged to clade 6B.1. Seventy-nine A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses were antigenically characterized, and 78 (98.7%) were antigenically similar (analyzed using HI with ferret antisera) to A/Michigan/45/2015 (6B.1), a cell-propagated A/Michigan/45/2015-like reference virus representing the A(H1N1)pdm09 component for the 2018-19 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines.
- A (H3N2): Phylogenetic analysis of the HA genes from 108 A(H3N2) viruses revealed extensive genetic diversity with multiple clades/subclades co-circulating. The HA genes of circulating viruses belonged to clade 3C.2a (n=41), subclade 3C.2a1 (n=52) or clade 3C.3a (n=15). Six A(H3N2) viruses were antigenically characterized by FRA with ferret antisera, and all 6 (100%) A(H3N2) viruses tested were well-inhibited (reacting at titers that were within 4-fold of the homologous virus titer) by ferret antisera raised against A/Singapore/INFIMH-16-0019/2016 (3C.2a1), a cell-propagated A/Singapore/INFIMH-16-0019/2016-like reference virus representing the A(H3N2) component of 2018-19 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines.
- B/Victoria: Phylogenetic analysis of 11 B/Victoria-lineage viruses indicate that all HA genes belonged to genetic clade V1A, however genetic subclades which are antigenically distinct have emerged. Genetic subclades which are antigenically distinct include viruses with a two amino acid deletion (162-163) in the HA protein (V1A.1, previously abbreviated as V1A-2Del) and viruses with a three amino acid deletion (162-164) in the HA protein (abbreviated as V1A-3Del). Eight B/Victoria lineage viruses were antigenically characterized and 4 (50%) were antigenically similar with ferret antisera raised against cell-propagated B/Colorado/06/2017-like V1A.1 reference virus. Four (50%) reacted poorly (at titers that were 8-fold or greater reduced compared with the homologous virus titer) and belonged to clade V1A.
- B/Yamagata: Phylogenetic analysis of 34 influenza B/Yamagata-lineage viruses indicate that the HA genes belonged to clade Y3. A total of 16 influenza B/Yamagata-lineage viruses were antigenically characterized, and all were antigenically similar to cell-propagated B/Phuket/3073/2013 (Y3), the reference vaccine virus representing the influenza B/Yamagata-lineage component of the 2018-19 Northern Hemisphere quadrivalent vaccines.
- New York City and 19 states (Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia) experienced high ILI activity.
- Nine states (Arkansas, California, Michigan, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont) experienced moderate ILI activity.
- The District of Columbia and 10 states (Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Wyoming) experienced low ILI activity.
- Puerto Rico and 12 states (Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia) experienced minimal ILI activity.
- Widespread influenza activity was reported by 24 states (Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia).
- Regional influenza activity was reported by Puerto Rico and 18 states (Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming).
- Local influenza activity was reported by six states (Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Washington, and Wisconsin).
- Sporadic influenza activity was reported by the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and two states (Alaska and Hawaii).
- Guam did not report.