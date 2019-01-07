//H1N1 Virus Claims 8 Georgians

Share with friends













SOURCE: CDC, National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia – Eight people in Georgia have died due to the H1N1 virus, according to the country’s public health center head on Friday.

Amiran Gamkrelidze, director general of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, said there was not an outbreak in the country, while the deceased contacting the virus had various chronic illnesses.

Gamkrelidze added that the virus was not expected to become an epidemic.

Influenza activity in the United States is increasing. Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09, influenza A(H3N2), and influenza B viruses continue to co-circulate. Below is a summary of the key influenza indicators for the week ending December 29, 2018:

Viral Surveillance: The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza viruses in clinical laboratories is increasing. Influenza A viruses have predominated in the United States since the beginning of October. Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses have predominated in most areas of the country, however influenza A(H3) viruses have predominated in the southeastern United States (HHS Region 4). Virus Characterization: The majority of influenza viruses characterized antigenically and genetically are similar to the cell-grown reference viruses representing the 2018–2019 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine viruses. Antiviral Resistance: All viruses tested show susceptibility to the neuraminidase inhibitors (oseltamivir, zanamivir, and peramivir).

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza viruses in clinical laboratories is increasing. Influenza A viruses have predominated in the United States since the beginning of October. Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses have predominated in most areas of the country, however influenza A(H3) viruses have predominated in the southeastern United States (HHS Region 4). Influenza-like Illness Surveillance: The proportion of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness (ILI) increased to 4.1%, which is above the national baseline of 2.2%. All 10 regions reported ILI at or above their region-specific baseline level. The increase in the percentage of patient visits for ILI may be influenced in part by a reduction in routine healthcare visits during the winter holidays, as has occurred during previous seasons. ILI State Activity Indictor Map: New York City and 19 states experienced high ILI activity; nine states experienced moderate ILI activity; the District of Columbia and 10 states experienced low ILI activity; and Puerto Rico and 12 states experienced minimal ILI activity.

The proportion of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness (ILI) increased to 4.1%, which is above the national baseline of 2.2%. All 10 regions reported ILI at or above their region-specific baseline level. The increase in the percentage of patient visits for ILI may be influenced in part by a reduction in routine healthcare visits during the winter holidays, as has occurred during previous seasons. Geographic Spread of Influenza: The geographic spread of influenza in 24 states was reported as widespread; Puerto Rico and 18 states reported regional activity; six states reported local activity; the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and two states reported sporadic activity; and Guam did not report.

The geographic spread of influenza in 24 states was reported as widespread; Puerto Rico and 18 states reported regional activity; six states reported local activity; the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and two states reported sporadic activity; and Guam did not report. Influenza-associated Hospitalizations A cumulative rate of 5.4 laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations per 100,000 population was reported. The highest hospitalization rate is among children younger than 5 years (14.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 population).

A cumulative rate of 5.4 laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations per 100,000 population was reported. The highest hospitalization rate is among children younger than 5 years (14.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 population). Pneumonia and Influenza Mortality: The proportion of deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) was below the system-specific epidemic threshold in the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Mortality Surveillance System.

The proportion of deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) was below the system-specific epidemic threshold in the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Mortality Surveillance System. Influenza-associated Pediatric Deaths: Two influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported to CDC during week 52.

National and Regional Summary of Select Surveillance Components

HHS Surveillance Regions* Data for current week Predominant flu virus reported by public health laboratories for the most recent three weeks‡ Out-patient ILI† Number of jurisdictions reporting regional or widespread activity§ % respiratory specimens positive for flu in clinical laboratories‡ Nation Elevated 43 of 54 13.7% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 1 Elevated 5 of 6 11.9% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 2 Elevated 3 of 4 7.7% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 3 Elevated 4 of 6 6.5% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 4 Elevated 7 of 8 19.5% Influenza A(H3) Region 5 Elevated 4 of 6 9.0% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 6 Elevated 5 of 5 15.7% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 7 Elevated 4 of 4 9.8% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 8 Elevated 6 of 6 14.2% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 9 Elevated 3 of 5 13.4% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 Region 10 Elevated 2 of 4 7.2% Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09

*https://www.hhs.gov/about/agencies/iea/regional-offices/index.html

† Elevated means the % of visits for ILI is at or above the national or region-specific baseline

§ Includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands

‡ National data are for current week; regional data are for the most recent three weeks





