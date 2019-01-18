//Georgia Man Planned to Attack White House

Share with friends













SOURCE: WALB

ATLANTA, GA – An arrest of a Georgia man was made following a year-long investigation Wednesday of Hasher Taheb, 21, of Cumming.

According to U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung J. “BJay” Pak, Taheb planned to use explosives to attack the White House and other “targets of opportunity” in D.C.

Federal prosecutors in D.C. said in a Wednesday press conference that Taheb planned on using an IED (improvised explosive device) in the attack.

Taheb is charged with attempting to damage by means of explosive any building owned of leased by the U.S. government.

Terrorism investigators from the Joint Terrorism Task Force said the investigation started after a tip from a community in Forsyth County.

The investigation is ongoing.