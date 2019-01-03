//Georgia Lawmakers Targeting Sex Trafficking

Share with friends













ATLANTA – The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Georgia legislators are preparing to target sex trafficking. New laws could make it easier for law enforcement to prosecute the crime and offer new ways for government agencies to provide treatment for victims including measures that make it easier for law enforcement to prosecute the crime and new ways for government agencies to offer trauma treatment for victims.

According to AJC, supporters of the new crackdown are using Atlanta’s role as the host of this year’s Super Bowl to amplify their message, calling on Georgians to be vigilant at airports and public gatherings for signs that children are being held against their will.

AJC reported that victims’ advocates organized an event Wednesday that sent 72 school buses on a route from Midtown Atlanta to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, each with an anti-trafficking message designed to create a mile-long moving billboard through the city’s crowded streets.

“Child sex trafficking is an industry that thrives in darkness,” said Bob Rodgers, the chief executive of Street Grace, an Atlanta-based organization that targets the crime. “Our goal is to develop a network that will continually shine a light on this issue and put an end to the abuse.”

The legislation to be considered during the General Assembly session that begins Jan. 14 has yet to be introduced, but state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, said it will center on two themes. The first would give law enforcement officials more resources to investigate the crime. And the second would create a legal framework between law enforcement, the judicial system, state agencies and advocacy groups to coordinate trauma care.

He joined Gov.-elect Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and incoming Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at an Atlantic Station event to watch the launch of the buses.

At the event, Carr emphasized his call for a new anti-gang unit to target a scourge he likened to “modern-day slavery.” And Kemp said to expect aggressive action to toughen penalties on sex traffickers, although he didn’t outline specifics.

“Evil people are committing evil deeds all for a profit,” Kemp said. “We will not back down and we will not waver. We will fight to protect the innocent and pursue the guilty.” ‘