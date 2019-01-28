//Georgia All the Way at Governor’s Mansion

Share with friends













SOURCE: AJC

ATLANTA – According to an article from AJC, the Georgia Governor’s Mansion is going Georgia Grown.

Governor Brian Kemp’s first lady Marty is starting the her reign out with a target of boosting agricultural products in Georgia.

Last Wednesday, Kemp said the goal was to ensure that virtually all the food served at the residence was grown in Georgia.

“We’re going to continue to promote these products,” she said at a luncheon honoring the spouses of state legislators. “We’re going to see the farmers, to see the hardworking Georgians. We’re going to let people know we’re supporting them. It’s very important to us.”

This initiative is driven by Georgia farmers still struggling to recover from Hurricane Michael’s damage last year.

Ag Commish Gary Black remarked that the Georgia Grown will help accelerate recovery.