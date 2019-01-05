//GA AG Files Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers

Share with friends













GWINNETT CO., Ga – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has taken on opioid manufacturers and distributors with a lawsuit filed Thursday, January 3.

The complaint asserts that drug manufacturers unrolled a deceptive marketing campaign that grossly understated the dangerous consequences of using opioids.

According to a report from 11 Alive and court documents, the complaint read, “Georgia has an opioid crisis,” the preliminary statement in the lawsuit reads.”The sovereign State of Georgia, through its Attorney General, Christopher M. Carr, brings this civil action to seek justice for the catastrophic effects of that crisis on the State and its citizens.”

Get the full list of defendants and read the lawsuit here.

