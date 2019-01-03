//Deaths of Handcuffed Men Draw Scrutiny

Share with friends













Two separate incidents in Savannah and Thomson where handcuffed men awaiting transport by police have drawn scrutiny from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Monday, December 31, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Savannah Police Department to assist in an in-custody death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that earlier that evening, officers responded to a call at City Market regarding an individual in possession of a firearm. Responding officers made contact with the individual, identified as Charles Garrett III, 36, of Savannah. Garrett fled the scene and a firearm fell to the ground. A foot chase followed from City Market, through the Bohemian Hotel, and ended on River Street. Garrett was taken into custody after complying with officers. Garrett complained of breathing problems and was seen by Emergency Services Personnel. His vital signs were normal, and he was pending transport to the hospital by law enforcement for further examination. While still located on River Street, he experienced a medical issue which required immediate attention. Officers performed CPR until Garrett could be transported to the hospital by ambulance. Garrett was taken to Memorial Health where he was pronounced deceased.

The GBI Crime Lab in Savannah will perform an autopsy on Garrett to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Thomson (McDuffie County) incident, happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Augusta Chronicle. Officers confronted the suspected shooter, Zayounta Washington, and cuffed him.

Washington complained of an inability to breathe, at which time officers reportedly helped him to sit up. They performed CPR “after he appeared to pass out,” according to the Chronicle.

He was stabilized and taken to Augusta University Medical Center but died later Saturday. As with the Savannah incident, the GBI was called in to assist in the investigation.