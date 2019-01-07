//7 Victims Identified in Tragic I-75 Crash

Share with friends













SOURCES: 13WMAZ, Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A happy trip to Disney World for five children in a church van ended in tragedy Thursday, January 3.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer truck and a car in the northbound lane collided and careened through the median into the southbound lane, hitting the United Pentecostal Church van and another tractor trailer truck.

Both of the tractor trailer trucks exploded in flames and both drivers were killed – Steve Holland, 59, of West Palm Beach, and Douglas Bolkema, 49, of Albuquerque, NM.

The Florida Highway Patrol held a press conference Friday morning and confirmed the identities of the victims.

Troopers say 59-year-old Steve Holland, 59, Douglas Bolkema, 49, Joel Cloud and Jeremiah Warren, both 14, Cara Descant, 13, Brieana Descant, 10, and Cierra Bordelan, 9, all perished in the accident.

Amy Joffiron, 30, of Marksville, La., who was driving the van, remains in serious condition, as do passengers Karen Descant, 50, an 11-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

A driver of another vehicle, 41-year-old Robyn Rattray, 41, of Gainesville, is also in serious condition.