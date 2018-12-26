//Worth Co Christmas Eve Murder Investigation Underway

Share with friends













POULAN, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that a Christmas Eve afternoon shooting in Worth County has left one man dead, one woman hospitalized. The GBI identified the man as Lonny Futrill, 47.

The woman is still being treated at the hospital and her identity has not been released due to the active investigation.

GBI officials report that the Poulan Police Department were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 500 block of Commercial Drive.

The GBI and the Poulan Police Department are investigating.