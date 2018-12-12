//Woman Accused of Stabbing Wife Shot After High Speed I-75 Chase

ASHBURN , GA – (December 11, 2018) – On Monday, December 10, 2018, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation involving two Crisp County deputies that occurred near mile post 84 and ended at 94 on Interstate 75 in Turner County, GA.

Earlier that morning around 10:30 a.m., Joyce Marie Lewis-Pelzer, 42, was reportedly involved in a homicide in Conyers, GA at a Motel 6. Conyers Police Department officers arrived on the scene and discovered the victim still alive, suffering from 30-40 stab wounds. The woman was able to indicate that she had been stabbed by “her wife.” The woman suffered from cardiac arrest while EMTs were attempting to transport her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not yet been released because the family has not been notified.

The Conyers Police Department issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) with a physical description of Lewis-Pelzer and her vehicle, a black Nissan. Conyers PD believed that Lewis-Pelzer had fled the Motel 6 and was possibly traveling south towards Florida. The BOLO was directed at law enforcement agencies along Interstate 75.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Lewis-Pelzer’s vehicle was spotted traveling south on I-75 in Crisp County near mile post 95 by a Georgia State trooper. The GSP trooper, along with two Crisp County deputies, attempted to initiate a stop of the vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and continued to travel southbound. A Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was initiated by the GSP trooper. Lewis-Pelzer was able to recover from the skid and continued to flee south. Near mile post 84 in Turner County, the GSP trooper again utilized the PIT maneuver and was able to successfully stop the vehicle.

According to Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock, the entire chase lasted close to ten minutes and reached speeds of 110 mph.

Two Crisp County deputies approached the vehicle and at least one shot was fired at the deputies from inside Lewis-Pelzer’s vehicle. The two deputies returned fire, striking her multiple times. One of the deputies on scene was medically trained and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Lewis-Pelzer was airlifted by helicopter en route to Macon but due to weather had to land in Cordele, but was transported successfully by ambulance to the Navicent Health Center in Macon. She is listed in serious but stable condition. No officers were injured in this incident.

There was evidence found in the Nissan germane to the investigation, according to GBI Special Agent in Charge (SAC) J.T. Ricketson, which included some clothing and other items. Ricketson added that a gun was found in Lewis-Pelzer’s lap.

The District Attorney’s office of Rockdale County has reported the couple had a history of domestic violence.

The GBI will conduct its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting since last Sunday, December 9.