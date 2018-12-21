//Two Children Found Buried Behind Home

Share with friends













DECATUR, Ga. – The Associated Press reported that the bodies of two children have been found buried behind a Guyton home.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie told the Savannah Morning News that father Elwyn Crocker, 49, mother Candice Crocker, 33, and step-grandmother Kim Wright, 50, have been arrested on child cruelty charges.

The family called the Sheriff’s Office reporting that one child, Mary Crocker, was missing and they feared she was dead.

Sheriff McDuffie said deputies arrived at the girl’s home and were told conflicting stories about how she lived elsewhere.

Sheriff McDuffie says deputies searched the property and found two bodies, which are believed to be Mary, last seen in October 2018, and her brother, Elwyn Crocker, Jr., 14, who was last seen in November 2016.

Neither was reported missing. The sheriff says a third child is now in state custody.