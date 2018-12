Share with friends













COFFEE CO – According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 18, a prison transport vehicle was involved in an accident when another vehicle ran a stop sign on Tuesday and struck it.



All inmates from the Coffee Correctional Facility who were being transported have been accounted for, and some were taken to the hospital for treatment.



The incident happened on U.S. 221 N and Mark Mobley Road.

GSP is investigating.