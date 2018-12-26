//Police K9 Killed, Suspect Injured in Mall Shooting

Share with friends













WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — A police K-9 is dead and a suspect is injured after a Florida shopping mall shooting on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Therese Barbera said in a statement that authorities had been searching for two suspects wanted on warrants for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery who were located at the Wellington Green Mall on Monday

Barbera said undercover deputies secured an area of the mall parking lot and confronted the men when they exited.

Justin Vazquez, 19, surrendered immediately. The other, Giovany Ramos Alvarez, 28, ran.

A 3-year-old canine named Cigo pursued Alvarez. Alvarez fired multiple times, striking Cigo before two deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

No bystanders at the mall were injured in the shooting. Both deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alvarez was hospitalized Tuesday in serious condition, Barbera said.

“He’s pretty well wounded,” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference.

Cigo was pronounced dead at an animal hospital.

“He did his job and saved those deputies’ lives,” Bradshaw told reporters.