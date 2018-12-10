//Man Uses Snapchat to Lure 13-Year-Old Boy into Sex

Share with friends













COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a 25-year-old man used Snapchat to try to entice a 13-year-old boy into sex.

Columbus police Cpl. Mark Scruggs tells the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that Todd Matthew Jones, of Augusta, was arrested Saturday. Scruggs says the boy’s mother had discovered the Snapchat communications and alerted authorities Saturday morning.

Scruggs says the messages included detailed instructions from Jones on how to prepare for sex.

Detectives monitored the exchanges as Jones drove from Union City, where he’s in college, and arrested him outside the family’s apartment. He allowed police to inspect two cellphones, one of which had access to a folder Scruggs says contained child pornography.

Jones is charged with several counts, and police are still investigating. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.