//Man Exposed Himself to Boy, Wielded Knife at Witnesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – According to a report from WCTV, a man is behind bars in Leon County for allegedly exposing his genitals to a nine-year-old boy.

When witnesses confronted Solmar Booty, 44, he pulled a knife on them. Booty was taken into custody Wednesday, December 5.

A report from the Leon County Sheriff’s office on July 20 the boy and his mother went to Booty’s home to have dinner with him and his roommate. The boy’s mother explained that while everyone was on the back porch she witnessed Booty exposing his testicles close to her son’s face.

The mother immediately began arguing with Booty, at which time he grabbed a knife and confronted her.

The LCSO reported that Booty’s roommate attempted to stop the incident and protect the woman, then punched Booty in the face. The roommate confirmed that Booty was in fact holding his penis and testicles in his hand less than a foot away from the boy’s face.

When Booty was contacted by investigators roughly a week later, he quit showing up at his workplace. WCTV featured Booty on its “Wanted Wednesday” segment in August.

Booty has been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $35,000 bail.

PHOTO: Leon County Sheriff’s Department/WCTV