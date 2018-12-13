//Homicide Investigation in Gadsden Co.

Share with friends













GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. – According to a report from WTXL, police confirm a man, Kelton Washington, who was kidnapped from Tallahassee three days ago has been found dead in Gadsden County near I-10.

Kelton Washington was found dead Thursday morning in Gadsden Co. He was reported missing after he disappeared from Tallahassee.

His body was found near the intersection of Ben Bostic and Strickland Road.

Authorities have opened a homicide investigation into Washington’s death.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for details.