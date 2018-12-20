//Gov. Deal Makes 46 Appointments

ATLANTA – Governor Nathan Deal has recently made 46 appointments as he readies for exit from his long-held position, making way for Governor-elect Brian Kemp.
The appointments are as follows:
Alex Lee
Board of Directors of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority
Benjamin Bagwell, Jr.
Board of Economic Development
Rick Story
Board of Economic Development
Wes Lewis
Board of Human Services
John Edwards (reappointment)
Board of Juvenile Justice
Adam Kennedy (reappointment)
Board of Juvenile Justice
Julia Neighbors (reappointment)
Board of Juvenile Justice
Fredrick Augello, Jr.
Board of Pharmacy
Bruce Carlisle
Board of Public Safety
Allan Levy
Georgia Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia State Plan Advisory Council
Joey Hand
Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame Board
Debra Amick
Georgia Board of Nursing
Rebecca Coleman
Georgia Board of Nursing
Tracy Torgerson
Georgia Board of Nursing
Jeffrey Kunkes
Georgia Board for Physicians Workforce
Doug Skelton
Georgia Board for Physicians Workforce
Angie Eells
Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers & Marriage and Family Therapists
Lisa Angert Morris
Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers & Marriage and Family Therapists
John Antalis
Georgia Composite Medical Board
Michael Fowler
Georgia Composite Medical Board
Alexander Gross (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board
Jeff Marshall (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board
Krishna Mohan (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board
Andrew Reisman
Georgia Composite Medical Board
David Retterbush (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board
Joe Sam Robinson (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board
Dolly Johnson (reappointment)
Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council
Tom McMichael (reappointment)
Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council
Dena Adams
Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority
Terri Jondahl (reappointment)
Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority
Carey Miller
Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority
Rob Leebern, Jr.
North Georgia Mountains Authority
Mark Mobley
North Georgia Mountains Authority
Scott Smith
State Board of Examiners of Psychologists
Mary Louise Austin (reappointment)
State Board of Occupational Therapy
Pamela Reddick Collins
State Board of Occupational Therapy
Wade Hall
State Board of Registration for Foresters
Grant Harvey
State Board of Registration for Foresters
Deborah Lovell (reappointment)
State Rehabilitation Council
Wina Low (reappointment)
State Rehabilitation Council
Brian Mosley (reappointment)
State Rehabilitation Council
Mike Pryor (reappointment)
State Rehabilitation Council
Cheryl Harris (reappointment)
Statewide Independent Living Council
Gregory Levett, Sr.
Stone Mountain Memorial Association
John Fervier (reappointment)
Subsequent Injury Trust Fund Commission
Polly Hale (reappointment)
Subsequent Injury Trust Fund Commission