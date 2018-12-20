//Gov. Deal Makes 46 Appointments

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Governor Nathan Deal has recently made 46 appointments as he readies for exit from his long-held position, making way for Governor-elect Brian Kemp.

The appointments are as follows:

Alex Lee

Board of Directors of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority

Benjamin Bagwell, Jr.

Board of Economic Development

Rick Story

Board of Economic Development

Wes Lewis

Board of Human Services

John Edwards (reappointment)

Board of Juvenile Justice

Adam Kennedy (reappointment)

Board of Juvenile Justice

Julia Neighbors (reappointment)

Board of Juvenile Justice

Fredrick Augello, Jr.

Board of Pharmacy

Bruce Carlisle

Board of Public Safety

Allan Levy

Georgia Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia State Plan Advisory Council

Joey Hand

Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame Board

Debra Amick

Georgia Board of Nursing

Rebecca Coleman

Georgia Board of Nursing

Tracy Torgerson

Georgia Board of Nursing

Jeffrey Kunkes

Georgia Board for Physicians Workforce

Doug Skelton

Georgia Board for Physicians Workforce

Angie Eells

Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers & Marriage and Family Therapists

Lisa Angert Morris

Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers & Marriage and Family Therapists

John Antalis

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Michael Fowler

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Alexander Gross (reappointment)

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Jeff Marshall (reappointment)

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Krishna Mohan (reappointment)

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Andrew Reisman

Georgia Composite Medical Board

David Retterbush (reappointment)

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Joe Sam Robinson (reappointment)

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Dolly Johnson (reappointment)

Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council

Tom McMichael (reappointment)

Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council

Dena Adams

Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority

Terri Jondahl (reappointment)

Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority

Carey Miller

Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority

Rob Leebern, Jr.

North Georgia Mountains Authority

Mark Mobley

North Georgia Mountains Authority

Scott Smith

State Board of Examiners of Psychologists

Mary Louise Austin (reappointment)

State Board of Occupational Therapy

Pamela Reddick Collins

State Board of Occupational Therapy

Wade Hall

State Board of Registration for Foresters

Grant Harvey

State Board of Registration for Foresters

Deborah Lovell (reappointment)

State Rehabilitation Council​

Wina Low (reappointment)

State Rehabilitation Council

Brian Mosley (reappointment)

State Rehabilitation Council

Mike Pryor (reappointment)

State Rehabilitation Council

Cheryl Harris (reappointment)

Statewide Independent Living Council

Gregory Levett, Sr.

Stone Mountain Memorial Association

John Fervier (reappointment)

Subsequent Injury Trust Fund Commission

Polly Hale (reappointment)

Subsequent Injury Trust Fund Commission