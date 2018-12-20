//Gov. Deal Makes 46 Appointments
NewsDecember 20, 2018

Gov. Deal Makes 46 Appointments

ATLANTA – Governor Nathan Deal has recently made 46 appointments as he readies for exit from his long-held position, making way for Governor-elect Brian Kemp.

The appointments are as follows:

Alex Lee
Board of Directors of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority

Benjamin Bagwell, Jr.
Board of Economic Development

Rick Story
Board of Economic Development

Wes Lewis
Board of Human Services

John Edwards (reappointment)
Board of Juvenile Justice

Adam Kennedy (reappointment)
Board of Juvenile Justice

Julia Neighbors (reappointment)
Board of Juvenile Justice

Fredrick Augello, Jr.  
Board of Pharmacy

Bruce Carlisle  
Board of Public Safety

Allan Levy  
Georgia Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia State Plan Advisory Council

Joey Hand
Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame Board

Debra Amick
Georgia Board of Nursing 

Rebecca Coleman  
Georgia Board of Nursing

Tracy Torgerson  
Georgia Board of Nursing

Jeffrey Kunkes  
Georgia Board for Physicians Workforce

Doug Skelton
Georgia Board for Physicians Workforce

Angie Eells
Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers & Marriage and Family Therapists

Lisa Angert Morris
Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers & Marriage and Family Therapists

John Antalis
Georgia Composite Medical Board

Michael Fowler  
Georgia Composite Medical Board

Alexander Gross (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board

Jeff Marshall (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board

Krishna Mohan (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board

Andrew Reisman  
Georgia Composite Medical Board

David Retterbush (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board

Joe Sam Robinson (reappointment)
Georgia Composite Medical Board

Dolly Johnson (reappointment)
Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council

Tom McMichael (reappointment)
Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council

Dena Adams
Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority

Terri Jondahl (reappointment)
Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority

Carey Miller
Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority

Rob Leebern, Jr.
North Georgia Mountains Authority

Mark Mobley
North Georgia Mountains Authority

Scott Smith
State Board of Examiners of Psychologists

Mary Louise Austin (reappointment)
State Board of Occupational Therapy

Pamela Reddick Collins  
State Board of Occupational Therapy

Wade Hall  
State Board of Registration for Foresters

Grant Harvey  
State Board of Registration for Foresters

Deborah Lovell (reappointment)
State Rehabilitation Council​

Wina Low (reappointment)
State Rehabilitation Council

Brian Mosley (reappointment)
State Rehabilitation Council

Mike Pryor (reappointment)
State Rehabilitation Council

Cheryl Harris (reappointment)
Statewide Independent Living Council

Gregory Levett, Sr.
Stone Mountain Memorial Association

John Fervier (reappointment)
Subsequent Injury Trust Fund Commission

Polly Hale (reappointment)
Subsequent Injury Trust Fund Commission

