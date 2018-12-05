//Georgia Trust to offer Preservation Leadership Course

Share with friends













ATLANTA, Dec. 5—The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will present a Historic Preservation Leadership Course that is designed to educate professionals in the fields of architecture, planning and real estate on the history of Atlanta’s architecture, the legal foundations of historic preservation, and the economic incentives that are available to many restoration and rehabilitation projects. The course will take place on Wednesday nights (6:30-8:30 p.m.), Jan. 16-Feb. 6, at Rhodes Hall in Atlanta. This program is open to the public. Anyone interested in learning the fundamentals of historic preservation is invited to sign up. This program is generously supported by the Frances and Beverly DuBose Foundation.

The course will be presented over four sessions: three two-hour lectures and a completion ceremony. Lecture topics include: a history of Georgia and metro Atlanta; Georgia architectural styles; prominent historic architects of Atlanta; historic preservation law; and economic incentives for historic preservation. Dr. Glenn Eskew, a history professor at Georgia State University, will teach the history portion.

“Identifying and educating leaders in these fields will help strengthen efforts to preserve historically significant resources in metropolitan Atlanta,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “A firm foundation in preservation will allow these professionals to work toward preservation solutions before they reach a critical outcome.”

The course is certified for 6 hours of Real Estate Continuing Education through the Capitus Real Estate Learning Center, formerly the Georgia Institute of Real Estate, and AIA CES approved for 6 General Learning Units.

Registration is $100 for members of The Georgia Trust and GIRE and $125 for non-members. Spaces are limited. Rhodes Hall is located at 1516 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. For more information or to register, visit GeorgiaTrust.org or call 404-885-7817.

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use. As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).