//GBI Employees Resign After Posing with Body Parts

MACON – Two Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) employees who posed with the body parts of a dismembered homicide victim have resigned

WSBtv reported Tuesday that one GBI employee took a photo of another posing with a decapitated head belonging to the victim identified as Robert Page.

The victim was the victim of a crime from November 2018.

Christian Ponce-Martinez has been charged with malice murder in Page’s death.



The two GBI employees, neither of whom have been identified at this time, worked in the medical examiner’s office in Macon when they reportedly posed with the body, and passed the head around the office.

The GBI has launched an investigation. According to reports, the employees have been given the opportunity to resign rather than be fired.

The GBI reportedly told Fox News that the agency’s “position on this is it was highly inappropriate and it’s been addressed.” A new policy has been put in place as well, which prohibits the taking of personal photos in the medical examiner’s office.