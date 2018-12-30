//GBI Arrests Man for Threats Against Mercer Prof

Share with friends













Macon, GA (12/29/2018) – On Thursday, December 27, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Anshu Patre, 28, for Stalking, Terroristic Threats and Acts, and Harassing Communications. These charges stemmed from harassing contact between Patre and a Mercer University Professor.

On Wednesday, December 26, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Mercer University Police Department to assist their agency with a criminal investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that Patre was a former student at Mercer and had graduated approximately 6 years ago. Recently, he began sending threatening emails to one of his former Professors. The GBI located Patre at a residence in Griffin, GA where he lived with his parents. A search warrant was executed on the residence and Patre was taken into custody without incident. Patre was transported from Griffin back to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in Macon, GA where the arrest and booking process was completed.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. When the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the District Attorney. Contact Information: J.T. Ricketson – Special Agent in Charge – 478/987-4545