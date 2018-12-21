//Deputies Suspended for Illegal Hunting

Share with friends













Tuesday, December 18, 2018

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A Houston County Chief Deputy Billy Rape says a state investigation revealed Sgt. Kevin Harper and his nephew, Cpl. Brandon Harper, illegally shot and killed a deer while working private security.

The Macon Telegraph reported Monday that Rape says Kevin Harper shot the deer last month while working at Guardian Centers in Perry with his nephew, who assisted in the hunt.

Harper was suspended for five days without pay and given six months of probation. Harper was suspended without pay for three days and given six months of probation. Neither will be allowed to work private security detail while on probation and are barred from working as private security for Guardian Centers.