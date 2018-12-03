//Camilla Boy Paralyzed After Freak Pellet Gun Accident

Share with friends













CAMILLA, GA – According to a report from WALB, 13-year-old David Chapman of Camilla was paralyzed following a freak accident involving a pellet gun.

Chapman loves to hunt and fish and would go out with his friends every weekend to hone his skills, shooting cans on his birthday weekend.

A strange twist of fate caused a pellet rifle laying on a truck bed to fire, hitting Chapman in the skull and lodging into his vertebrae – where doctors have chosen to leave it.

Chapman is currently being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He reportedly can swallow on his own but still requires a ventilator. Plans are in order to transport him to an Atlanta hospital for more specialized care.

The family has started several fundraisers.

One way you can get involved is by buying #TeamDavidLee t-shirts. If you’re interested, you can contact Griffin or Pricilla Deen at (229) 347-6700.

There is also a fundraising account at PNC Bank in Camilla.

Future fundraisers will be released once dates have been confirmed.