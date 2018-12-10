//BREAKING: Screaming Woman, Fiery Car Crash, Human Remains

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently investigating a bizarre incident that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 9, that left one man dead – and human remains discovered in a burning car.
A 911 call was received by LCSO reporting that they had heard a woman screaming in the area of J.Lewis Hall Park on Old Woodville Highway.
Upon arrival to the site, deputies found a car with a passenger in the back seat. The driver reportedly sped off and deputies attempted to find the car.
Another call was received from the CDA reporting an explosion on Old Woodville Highway and Canyon Creek Drive.
LCSO deputies found a car on fire and a deceased man, identified as Lamorris Gibson, 22, who appeared to have been ejected upon impact when the car hit a tree at a high rate of speed. This car matched the car deputies had seen fleeing from the park earlier.
Once the fire had been extinguished by the Leon County Fire Department and Tallahassee Fire Department, a grisly discovery was made in the back seat – human remains.
A press release from the LCSO stated that deputies are still working to positively identify the other person in the vehicle. It is presently unclear whether the passenger seen in the back seat of the car was decased at the time of the crash or already deceased.
This story is developing.