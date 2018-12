Share with friends













ALBANY, GA – According to the Albany Police Department, an unidentified man’s body, believed to be around 60-years-old, has been found in Lake Loretta by two joggers who saw him floating in the water around 10:30 a.m.

There doesn’t appear to be any foul play involved at this time, but Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is performing an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.