//Blood Pressure Medication Recalled

Share with friends













December 23, 2018 – According to a report from CBS News, a pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication after detecting trace amounts of a cancer-causing chemical. The Food and Drug Administration announced that Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is voluntarily recalling two lots of Losartan potassium tablets.

Trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which is a “substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen,” the FDA stated.

Patients taking Losartan are advised by the FDA to continue taking their medication, as stopping the treatment immediately may be be harmful. The FDA advised patients to contact their pharmacist or physician about a possible alternative treatment.

Visit the FDA website to see more information about the recalled medication.