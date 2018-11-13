//Senator, 14 Others, Arrested for Demanding Uncounted Ballots to be Tallied

SOURCE: Associated Press, FOX 5 News

ATLANTA – On Tuesday afternoon, November 13, 2018, ifteen protesters, including Georgia state Senator Nikema Williams from Atlanta, were arrested and taken to the Fulton County jail following a demonstration inside the state Capitol as they called for uncounted ballots from last week’s election to be tallied.

An emailed statement from the Georgia Department of Public Safety Tuesday, read that demonstrators were charged with misdemeanors under a law that makes it illegal to disrupt meetings of the state legislature with “loud, threatening, or abusive language.”

Authorities ordered dozens of demonstrators to leave the second-floor rotunda Tuesday afternoon as lawmakers began a special session to approve funds for hurricane recovery.

Supporters of Democrat Stacey Abrams say thousands of uncounted votes could still tip the governor’s race into a runoff on December 4 against Republican Brian Kemp. A federal judge blocked Brian Kemp from calling the gubernatorial race until Friday.