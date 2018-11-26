//Papa John’s Pizza Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured

Share with friends













SOURCE: AP

November 25, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Bob Padilla stated in an email that deputies received a call about a shooting outside of Papa John’s pizza restaurant Saturday evening, November 23.

Two men were killed and two others injured in the shooting.

They found a 20-year-old man dead and three other men injured upon arrival. Padilla stated that the men were taken to a hospital where another man, also 20, expired. The other men, ages 19 and 21, are suffering from serious injuries.

Deputies began searching for the suspect’s vehicle and discovered it had been involved in a crash shortly after the shooting. The car fled, but deputies stopped it and the 21-year-old driver was taken into custody.

No further details were available.