//Jimmy Carter Inducted into Georgia Ag Hall of Fame

SOURCE: Tifton Gazette

ATHENS —Jimmy Carter, peanut farmer and world leader, is the first president of the United States to be inducted into the Georgia Agricultural Hall of Fame.

On November 9 at the 64th UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Alumni Association Awards, Carter accepted the honor and said, “This has been the highlight of my life in agriculture, my induction tonight.”

Established in 1972, the Georgia Agricultural Hall of Fame recognizes those who have made extraordinary contributions to agriculture/agribusiness industries in Georgia.

Other notable inductees to the Hall of Fame are Tommy Irvin, Georgia’s former ag commissioner; J.W. Fanning, former UGA VP for public service; J. Phil Campbell, Sr., founding director of the Cooperative Extension Service in Georgia, and D.W. Brooks, founder of Gold Kist, Inc. and Cotton States Mutual Insurance Companies.

Those who remember Carter’s campaign might recall that he used the peanut as a symbol for his relationship to agriculture in Georgia.