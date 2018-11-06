//Georgia Trust to Announce 2019 ‘Places in Peril’ Wednesday, Nov. 7

Share with friends













ATLANTA, Nov. 6—The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will announce its 2019 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state tomorrow, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. The announcement will be emailed to media and moved via PRNewswire.

No formal news conference is scheduled; however, Mark C. McDonald, President and CEO of the Trust, will be available for in-person and telephone interviews after the list is released. Call 404-885-7802 or email tclark@georgiatrust.org.

For additional information and a photo of each site and background information on the program itself, please go to https://www.georgiatrust.org/ our-programs/places-in-peril/ after the announcement is made. Please note this website link currently shows the 2018 list and will not display the 2019 list until tomorrow, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.

A reception will be held tomorrow night, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. at Rhodes Hall, 1516 Peachtree Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. Media are welcome to attend. Reception will include a formal presentation by Mark McDonald.

Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

The Georgia Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and awards students and young professionals with academic scholarships, the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.